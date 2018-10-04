WH receives FBI report on Kavanaugh; Capitol police probe additional doxxing incidents targeting GOP senators

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018

The White House announced early Thursday it has received the FBI’s investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and is ‘fully confident’ he will be confirmed to the nation’s highest court

Lawyers for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford slam the FBI investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell signals a vote later this week

Capitol police probe additional doxxing incidents targeting senators, including Rand Paul

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell designs a gambit to handle other issues in the Senate, while advancing the nomination of Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh

Former top FBI lawyer James Baker offers ‘explosive’ testimony on ‘abnormal’ handling of Russia probe into Trump campaign: lawmakers

THE LEAD STORY – ‘FULLY CONFIDENT’: The White House on Thursday announced it has received the FBI’s supplemental background investigation into President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, and is “fully confident” that he will eventually be confirmed to the Supreme Court … The FBI was tasked by Trump last week to look into allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against Kavanaugh by three women. The investigation commenced after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford — the first woman to come forward — testified before the Senate Judiciary last week about her claims against the federal judge.

Raj Shah, the principal deputy press secretary for the White House, said the FBI report is currently “being transmitted to the Senate.”

NOT INTERESTED IN ‘TRUTH’: Attorneys for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford late Wednesday slammed the FBI background investigation into President Trump’s Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh, after it was revealed that the agency’s probe appears to be over … Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier filed for cloture to end debate on the nomination, setting up a key procedural vote for Friday — and a possible confirmation vote as early as Saturday. McConnell also revealed that the Senate would receive the FBI’s supplemental background investigation into Kavanaugh Wednesday night.

“An FBI supplemental background investigation that did not include an interview of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford– nor the witnesses who corroborate her testimony — cannot be called an investigation,” the statement read. “We are profoundly disappointed that after the tremendous sacrifice she made in coming forward, those directing the FBI investigation were not interested in seeking the truth.”

PAUL TARGETED: Capitol Hill police on Wednesday were investigating two additional doxxing incidents after a former Democratic congressional intern was accused of posting the personal information of at least one Republican senator during last week’s Judicial Committee hearing, sources said … Fox News has learned that the latest alleged doxxing incidents involve at least two more senators, including Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

The probe comes amid the arrest of Jackson Cosko, 27, a democratic congressional intern, who earlier Wednesday was arrested for allegedly publishing the private information of at least three Republican senators during last week’s hearing about sexual assault claims against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, authorities said. Paul called for an investigation at the time.

It was not clear whether Cosko was connected to the most recent doxxing probe involving Paul.

MCCONNELL’S MOMENT: There’s a lot which could go wrong for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as he tries to usher the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court to confirmation … And so McConnell’s been trying to avoid those pitfalls since the end of last week. It started with little fanfare Friday night when McConnell managed to formally start Senate debate on Kavanaugh’s nomination. And then, before dimming the lights for the weekend, McConnell “recessed” the Senate until Monday.

The Senate did not “adjourn.”

There is a key procedural difference between adjourning and recessing the Senate, even though it looks the same to the untrained eye. On Monday, McConnell again “recessed” the Senate until Tuesday. But the Kentucky Republican did not “adjourn” the Senate. Same thing Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Senate “recessed” until Wednesday. It did not “adjourn.”

Why the difference?

McConnell is trying to streamline the process on Kavanaugh as much as he can. If the Senate hasn’t “adjourned” for the day, it’s still the “old day.” In other words, in the Senate’s space-time continuum, it’s essentially last week. It didn’t roll over to this week. The Senate has only “recessed” multiple times since Friday. The Senate has yet to move on.

‘EXPLOSIVE’ TESTIMONY: Former top FBI lawyer James Baker gave “explosive” closed-door testimony on Wednesday detailing for congressional investigators how the Russia probe was handled in an “abnormal fashion” reflecting “political bias,” according to two Republican lawmakers present for the deposition … “Some of the things that were shared were explosive in nature,” Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., told Fox News. “This witness confirmed that things were done in an abnormal fashion. That’s extremely troubling.”

Meadows claimed the “abnormal” handling of the probe into alleged coordination between Russian officials and the Trump presidential campaign was “a reflection of inherent bias that seems to be evident in certain circles.” The FBI agent who opened the Russia case, Peter Strzok, FBI lawyer Lisa Page and others sent politically charged texts, and have since left the bureau.

Baker, who had a closely working relationship with former FBI Director James Comey, left the bureau earlier this year.

The lawmakers would not provide many specifics about the private transcribed interview, citing a confidentiality agreement with Baker and his attorneys. However, they indicated in broad terms that Baker was cooperative and forthcoming about the genesis of the Russia case in 2016, and about the surveillance warrant application for Trump campaign aide Carter Page in October 2016.

SHAPIRO SOUNDS OFF: “White men are presumed guilty because they are white men,” Daily Wire Editor Ben Shapiro said during an interview on “The Story” Wednesday in reaction to actress Alyssa Milano’s comments about Judge Brett Kavanaugh. WATCH.

DEFENDING THE PRESIDENT: “There are gaps in her memory. There are facts that she cannot remember. … There are many different satellites floating around the core issue here, which is should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed to the United States Supreme Court as the nominee,” White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway told “America’s Newsroom” on Wednesday when asked about Trump’s controversial speech Tuesday, in which he appeared to mock Christine Blasey Ford. WATCH.

#OnThisDay

2002: “American Taliban” John Walker Lindh received a 20-year sentence after a sobbing plea for forgiveness before a federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia. In a federal court in Boston, a laughing Richard Reid pleaded guilty to trying to blow up a trans-Atlantic flight with explosives in his shoes (the British citizen was later sentenced to life in prison).

1970: Rock singer Janis Joplin, 27, was found dead in her Hollywood hotel room.

1957: The Space Age began as the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite, into orbit

