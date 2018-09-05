WH official pens anonymous NY Times op-ed calling Trump 'anti-democratic,' 'petty and ineffective'

The New York Times on Wednesday published an opinion piece written by an anonymous senior White House official who described a “two-track presidency” in which top officials are “working diligently from within to frustrate parts of [President Trump’s] agenda and his worst inclinations.”

In the piece, entitled “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” the author wrote that the alleged actions by White House officials were not the popular ‘resistance’ of the left.

Despite the rare anonymous nature of the piece, the Times’ Twitter account indicated that the author was a man.

“We want the administration to succeed and think that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous,” he wrote, only to add that “these successes have come despite — not because of — the president’s leadership style, which is impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective.”

This is a developing story; check back for updates.