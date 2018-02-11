Western envoys urge Kenya opposition to recognize Kenyatta

Eleven western envoys, including those from the U.S. and Britain, are urging Kenya’s opposition leader to recognize President Uhuru Kenyatta as the country’s legitimately elected leader.

In a statement issued Sunday the diplomats said Odinga needs to accept Kenyatta is president “as the basis for the dialogue that it and many Kenyans want.” Opposition leader Raila Odinga held a mock inauguration last week in which he was sworn in as the “people’s president.” The government reacted by shutting down some broadcasters and arresting some participants.

Odinga charges he was cheated of victory in the August election by hackers who altered the vote. Kenya’s Supreme Court nullified that election after Odinga challenged Kenyatta’s win. The court ordered a fresh election which Odinga boycotted saying significant electoral reforms were needed.