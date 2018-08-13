West Virginia lawmakers impeach 2 state Supreme Court justices, citing 'over-the-top' spending

West Virginia lawmakers, seeking to remove every justice on the state’s four-member Supreme Court amid what they called an “over-the-top” spending scandal, successfully impeached two justices on Monday.

The Republican-led House of Delegates voted 64-33 to send an impeachment article against Justice Robin Davis to the state Senate for trial. Only 51 votes were needed to send on the measure.

The vote came shortly after lawmakers impeached indicted Justice Allen Loughry by a vote of 64-33. Loughry’s impeachment vote, which came after approximately two hours of debate, took only seconds, NPR reported.

The impeachments do not remove the justices from office. The articles will go to the Senate, which can formally remove the justices only by a two-thirds vote.

The charges against both were related to the justices’ use of state funds to conduct office renovations. Davis spent more than $500,000 on her office and Loughry spent more than $363,000 on his.

Loughry is under federal indictment and named in eight impeachment articles, including allegations he lied about taking home a $42,000 antique desk and a $32,000 suede leather couch.

Republican Delegate Tom Fast of Fayette County said he had seen the work done in Davis’ office, including track lighting on the floor. He characterized the renovations as “over-the-top” and said the impeachment article “is one of the more easy ones” for him to support.

However, some legislators said they didn’t support impeaching any justice for wasteful spending, only for articles pertaining to lying, cheating or stealing.

Several lawmakers noted that the Supreme Court has a separate budget and is currently allowed to spend as it sees fit. A proposed constitutional amendment this fall would bring the state courts’ budget partly under legislative control.

But State GOP Delegate John Shott, who helped draw up the impeachment articles, said that if West Virginians do not trust their highest court, “we need to take action to try to rebuild that trust.”

Other pending articles of impeachment involve upgrades of the offices of Chief Justice Margaret Workman and Beth Walker. Between the justices, the total amount of spending on office renovations topped $3 million.

Normally, West Virginia has five Supreme Court justices who are elected to serve a 12-year term. However, Menis E. Ketchum resigned from the state Supreme Court in July after he was accused of alleged federal wire fraud. He pleaded guilty to a felony charge of defrauding the state and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Fox News’ Kaitlyn Schallhorn and The Associated Press contributed to this report.