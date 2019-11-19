West Virginia father marries one of his daughters after murdering her boyfriend: police

A West Virginia man admitted to authorities that he married one of his two daughters after helping both of them kill another man and dump him in a shallow grave, a report said Monday.

Larry Paul McClure, 55, said in a letter to state investigators that he and his daughters — 31-year-old Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure and 32-year-old Anna Marie Choudhry — plotted the murder of John McGuire, who was dating Amanda, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST

A West Virginia State Police officer testified in a recent court hearing that the trio hit McGuire in the head with a bottle of wine, tied him up and injected him with two vials of meth, according to the report.

OHIO MAN CHARGED IN HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS’ OVERDOSE OF HEROIN-LACED VAPE PENS, POLICE SAY

They then strangled him and buried him in a shallow grave on the property of a home where they were staying in the Skygusty section of the state.

In his admission letter, McClure wrote the murder was his daughter Amanda’s idea.

WEST VIRGINIA DRIVER UNKNOWINGLY DRAGGED WOMAN’S BODY FOR MILES, POLICE SAY

“I cannot tell you why Amanda wanted John McGuire dead,” Larry McClure wrote, according to the report.

“I am asking for this to be over and not waisting [sic] the taxpayers money and hurting the family members on both sides of this. John McGuires family and my family,” he added.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Police allege Amanda and her father then traveled to Virginia and married each other at the United Methodist Church minster of the gospel.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. For more from the Post, click here.