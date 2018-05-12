Wendy's opens location in Preston

Wendy’s in Preston is now open.

PRESTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A new burger joint is now open in Preston.

Wendy’s held its ribbon cutting on Friday to officially welcome in the new restaurant.

Wendy’s is located on State Street in the location of the old Polar Bear restaurant, which was a staple in the community and was in business for 50 years.

The Polar Bear closed in the early 2000s and the store then became a radio shack, until it closed down in the summer of 2017. That building was then torn down to make way for Wendy’s.

Mayor Mark Beckstead said the city has been working for awhile to bring in another corporate fast food chain.

Before Wendy’s came in, the only chains Preston had were Burger King, Subway and Arctic Circle.