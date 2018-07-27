Welltower: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) _ Welltower Inc. (WELL) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Toledo, Ohio, said it had funds from operations of $371.9 million, or $1 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 99 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $155.6 million, or 41 cents per share.

The senior housing and health care real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

Welltower expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.99 to $4.06 per share.

The company’s shares have increased nearly 1 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 12 percent in the last 12 months.

