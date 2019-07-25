'Welcome to Wyoming' state line signs up for auction

Courtesy: Wyoming Department of Transportation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is auctioning two “Welcome to Wyoming” signs that were recently found in storage.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the 4-by-8-foot aluminum signs feature an image of the Grand Tetons in the background and the bucking horse and rider logo with the words “Forever West” in the foreground. Joel Meena, the department’s state traffic engineer, says “these are the last known state line signs to exist from that vintage.”

The two signs come from the northwest part of the state, are in “like-new” condition and were not used on the roadside.

The separate online auctions are scheduled to end the morning of Aug. 5, and the proceeds will go back into the department’s road improvement fund.