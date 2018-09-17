Weakened Florence remains dangerous as it works its way North

Downgraded from hurricane to tropical depression, Florence continued Monday to wreak havoc in the Carolinas as it works its way north, dropping massive amounts of rainwater and flooding already saturated rivers.

The storm has already claimed the lives of 17 peoples – including a 3-month-old who died after a pine tree crashed into a mobile home in Dallas, North Carolina. Officials blamed rain and wind from the remnants of the storm for causing the tree to fall, county spokesman James McConnell told the AP.

FLORENCE DEATH TOLL AT 17 AFTER 3-MONTH-OLD DIES IN NORTH CAROLINA MOBILE HOME

More than 30 inches of rain fell from Thursday through Sunday in parts of the Carolinas after Florence made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane of Friday morning. Tens of thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate due to fears of historic flooding in the region.

“Not only are you going to see more impact across North Carolina…but we’re also anticipating you are about to see a lot of damage through West Virginia, all the way up to Ohio as the system exits out,” Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long told Fox News on Sunday.

Despite its downgraded classification, Florence remains massive — and a threat. Radar showed parts of the sprawling storm over six states, with North and South Carolina in the bullseye. Flash flood watches and warnings were still in effect.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Florence had sustained winds of 30 mph and was moving north-northwest at 13 mph.

Forecasters said Florence is expected to weaken some before re-intensifying as it transitions to an extratropical cyclone through Wednesday.

Fox News meteorologist Brandon Noriega said Monday any additional rainfall will exacerbate ongoing flooding and may even result in landslides near the Appalachians.

Residents in the community of Creston were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday night as a dam holding back water threatened to breach. There has been no indication that the dam has been breached, the Weather Channel reported.

The National Weather Service reported Sunday night that the Headwaters Dam was in danger of being breached and warned anyone living downstream to evacuate.

It’s not immediately clear how many people evacuated.

Meanwhile, the city of Wilmington, N.C., has been completely cut off by floodwaters and officials are asking for additional help from the National Guard.

“There is no access to Wilmington,” Wood White, chairman of the county Board of Commissioners, said Sunday at a news conference.

While Wilmington has survived its share of hurricanes, including Hurricane Fran in September 1996, the city of 120,000 has not suffered through anything like the amount of rain that fell from Florence.

More than 486,000 people are still without power and Duke Energy president, David Fountain, said Monday that it may take a week or more to restore power for remaining customers.

Fox News’ Samuel Chamberlain and Bradford Betz and the Associated Press contributed to this report.