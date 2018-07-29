'We are disgusted, we are infuriated,' New Orleans mayor says after pair fire into crowd, killing 3

A shooting in New Orleans on Saturday evening left three people dead and seven others injured, authorities said.

The gunfire broke out around 8:30 p.m. local time outside Chicken & Watermelon, a restaurant on South Claiborne Avenue – about 3 miles from the French Quarter, the Times-Picayune reported.

Two individuals wearing “hooded-style” clothing, one with a handgun and the other with a shotgun, opened fire on a crowd of people, FOX 8 New Orleans reported.

Afterward, the suspects fled on foot, the report said.

Three injured people were transferred to a local hospital by ambulance, while four others arrived by private means, an EMS spokesman said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement that she would “dedicate every resource necessary to ending this horror and seeing justice done.”

“There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence,” the mayor’s statement said. “I speak for everyone in our City when I say we are disgusted, we are infuriated, and we have had more than enough. Three more lives — gone. It has to end. This happened near my neighborhood, on the edge of Broadmoor. It’s unacceptable anywhere.”

Police Chief Michael Harrison called on witnesses to cooperate with investigators.

“A lot of people were out here tonight,” the chief told FOX 8. “A lot of people we know saw what happened, heard what happened. We need more than anything for people to come forward to help the NOPD solve this case by helping us find more evidence, find out who’s responsible for this so we can hold them accountable for the three people who have died out here tonight and for the other seven people who were injured.”

Harrison later said that he believed the shooting resulted from a personel dispute.

“This has to be personal,” Harrison told FOX 8. “Firing indiscriminately into a crowd, shooting 10 people, killing three — that’s personal. It doesn’t get more personal and we take it personal. So whoever did this, you should know that the law enforcement community takes it personal, so we’re coming for you.”

No further information was immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.