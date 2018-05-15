Water mismanagement leaves India's Silicon Valley parched

India’s Silicon Valley is bracing for another thirsty summer.

Faucets are running dry and the lakes that once nurtured the southern city of Bangalore and its nearly 10 million residents are either parched or fetid with toxic effluents.

Much like Cape Town in South Africa, Bangalore’s water woes have been in the making for some time with years of unplanned urbanization, rapid population growth and poor management of water resources.

A 2016 study by the Energy and Wetlands Research Group at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore showed that the city’s water bodies declined by as much as 80 percent between 1973 and 2016.

Over that same period, the concrete area in the city, once known for its gardens and lakes, went up by more than 1,000 percent.