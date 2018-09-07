Watching Florence and several other systems in the tropics. A big cool off for the Northeast

September 7, 2018 KID News National News

Widespread downpours and flooding remain possible from Texas to the Mississippi and Ohio River Valleys into the weekend.

rain three days

Flood watches and warnings are in effect.

saturday

Cooler weather is on its way across the northeast after many days of heat and humidity

florence

In the Central Atlantic, tropical storm Florence has weakened considerably, but re-strengthening is expected over the weekend.

models

Bermuda will need to monitor Florence Monday night-Tuesday of next week.

gfs

It is still too early to rule out U.S. impacts mid-to-late next week, as Florence could easily recurve back out to sea or have more direct impacts along the East Coast.

gfs

We are also watching several systems behind Florence that will potentially develop over the next few days.

atlantic

And Olivia could threaten Hawaii next week, so we’ll watch that system in the Pacific as well.

6 systems

