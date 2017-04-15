WATCH: Southeast Idahoans Kick Off Easter Weekend at Snake River Landing

3-year-old Kimberly Lords stared at the field covered in colored, plastic eggs.

There were over 25,000 eggs scattered over the fields on Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls, Idaho. But, Lords said, she only wanted six.

Lords and hundreds of other kids crowded Snake River Landing for an Easter egg hunt promising candy, prizes and coupons for participants, Saturday, April 15.

“I’m going to fill my basket to the top,” Julia Whitworth exclaimed.

The Whitworth family attended the event as part of their Easter weekend celebrations.

“We do egg dying, cook a ham,” Alicia Whitworth said. The Whitworth family hasn’t dyed their eggs yet, but Julia assured they would be dying eggs Saturday night.

In less than two minutes, not an egg was left in the field where Ethan and Julie Whitworth collected their goodies.