WATCH: Rexburg 2-year-old climbs firetruck ladder

A Rexburg 2-year-old went to great heights to make a name for herself in Eastern Idaho.

On Saturday, Paige Ririe climbed a 150-foot Madison Fire Department firetruck ladder at the Taylor Chevrolet Car Show.

“I stood in line with her, thinking she’d eventually back out,” Paige’s mother, Kathryn, wrote in an email to KIFI/KIDK. “Nope! She stood in line for almost an hour, and then scaled the entire thing up and down without any hesitation!”

Ririe said her daughter noticed the fully extended ladder while at the car show. The family paid $5 for Paige to climb the ladder, attached to safety equipment and followed by a Madison Fire Department firefighter.

It took Paige about 10 minutes to make it up and down.

“Her fearlessness was incredible,” Kathryn said. “Not something you see a 2-year-old do every day.”

