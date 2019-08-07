Watch: AOC tells radicalized youth 'you're not more of a man with a gun

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., called on Americans to “love bigger” and welcomed potential white supremacists back from the depths of racism and radicalization — while also managing to attack President Trump.

“You are not too far gone,” she said in a speech on Monday night, “and I know that this society is isolating, I know that this society creates depression.”

Her comments came in the wake of two mass shootings that resulted in dozens either injured or dying in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio over the weekend.

The shooting in El Paso seemed to be especially inspired by racism and a desire to drive immigrants from the United States. It followed another mass shooting in April involving a 19-year-old gunman who had reportedly embraced white supremacy.

“What I have to say to the young men and increasingly some of the young women in this country that are falling into the grips of white supremacy, that find themselves getting radicalized in a funnel of vitriol towards Latinos, towards immigrants, towards African Americans, towards all people black, towards all people Jewish towards all people of different faiths — what I have to say to you is come back,” Ocasio Cortez said.

“There is a mother waiting for you, I know it.,” she added. “I know there’s a teacher waiting for you saying what happened to my kid? What happened to my friend? And we will always be here and hold space for you to come back. We will love you back,” the freshman congresswomen said.

She also told young men that they weren’t bolstering their masculinity by owning a gun. “This is not just about assault weapons,” she said.

“This is about gun violence in all of our communities. So, whether it’s from misogyny, whether it’s from racism, you’re not more of a man with a gun. You’re not more of a man if you are capable of violence. You are not stronger if you tear another life down,” she added.