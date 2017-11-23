Washington woman, her dogs confront escaped prisoner who barged into home

Coriana Kretschmer got a surprise last week when an escaped prisoner busted into her family’s Tacoma home. (Q13 FOX)

A woman in Washington got quite the surprise last Wednesday while watching television when an escaped prisoner looking for a place to hide barged into her family’s living room.

Coriana Kretschmer told Q13 FOX the man sporting “gray prison uniform and broken handcuffs” ran right into her Tacoma home, busting through the front door.

“It’s something out of a police drama,” she said. “It’s something I would think to see on TV, not in my own living room.”

The 21-year-old Tacoma resident said her 13-years of dog training at her local 4-H club immediately kicked in.

“I immediately started yelling and saying, get out of my house, and, in an aggressive manner, just pushing back with my arms out, just saying, get out!” she told Q13 FOX.

Kretschmer wasn’t alone in trying to get the escaped prisoner out of her home. Her 14-year-old brother Timothy grabbed his bat, and two of the family’s three dogs joined in.

The 33-year-old escaped prisoner quickly took off, running across the street where police eventually ended up catching him.

Lakewood Police told The News Tribune the man had escaped from a police transport vehicle while on his way back to Pierce County Jail after a court appearance. Authorities were chasing him as he was looking for a home to hide in.

The prisoner was wearing a medical brace at the time, and was only cuffed on one hand in the van, police told Q13 Fox. Officials are now looking into alternative ways to secure prisoners during transport so the same situation doesn’t happen again.

As for Coriana, her advice to anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation is to use to same skills as training a dog.

“Learn to assert your dominance and know that it’s your home and not theirs,” she said. “So if somebody is there, back ‘em out of your house. Just get ‘em out!”