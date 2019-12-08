Washington state twin girls, 4, climb up embankment after crash that killed dad

Twin 4-year-old girls in Washington State freed themselves from car seats and climbed up a long and steep embankment after a crash that killed their father, according to a report.

A woman in a passing vehicle saw them on the side of the road and turned around to help. The girls suffered minor injuries, KING-TV reported.

They were in a Nissan Sentra that veered off the road and down a 200-foot embankment Friday evening on Whidbey Island, the station reported.

‘HABITUAL’ DRUNK DRIVER WITH 36 LICENSE SUSPENSIONS INDICTED IN WIFE’S FATAL CAR CRASH

Their father Corey Simmons, 47, of Langley, Wash., was driving the Nissan and was killed in the crash.

Rebecah Crider told the station the twins crawled out of the car through a shattered window. Crider and the twins are half-sisters. Their mother was Simmons’ girlfriend.

MEMORIAL HELD FOR TWO KIDS WHO DIED IN CALIFORNIA VAN CRASH

“They were just so, so smart to do something like that,” Crider told the station.

State Trooper Heather Axtman told KING the vehicle struck multiple trees before coming to a stop. Police said Simmons wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Crider told the station her family was looking for the good Samaritan who stopped to help.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We are so incredibly thankful, and we are desperately looking for who she is,” she told the station. “We would love to personally meet her and thank her.”