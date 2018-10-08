Washington state sign used in famous Nirvana photo op gets new look

Drivers in Washington state may no longer be pulling over to reach a state of “Nirvana.”

The late Kurt Cobain and his bandmate Krist Novoselic once famously posed in front of a mileage sign — located amid McCleary and Elma — that has spawned imitators, Fox Q13 reports.

The photo shows Novoselic holding up Cobain as uses his right arm to block the numbers saying how many miles away Aberdeen and Montesano are.

The result: the number “666” appears emblazoned on the marker.

However, the sign currently lists Aberdeen as being 27, not 26, miles away — so anyone attempting to copy the iconic photo op is out of luck.

Safety prompted the new look, KXRO reports.

“We were concerned about fans who were heading out to the area, getting into a construction zone and putting themselves at risk in order to recapture this moment that was made famous by two members of Nirvana,” Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) spokesman Doug Adamson told the news station.

Fans of the grunge band shouldn’t expect another makeover anytime soon, either.

“We have no plans to change back the mileage sign after the construction,” Adamson shared.

The Aberdeen city center and the sign are more than 26 miles apart, according to reports.