Washington state police officer killed, another injured in shooting: report

One police officer was fatally shot and another was wounded during a traffic stop in Washington state Monday night, according to authorities.

Capt. Mike Johnson of the Bothell Police Department confirmed the fatal shooting. He said the other officer has been hit and is at Harborview [Medical Center] being treated.

The suspect is still at large and considered “armed and dangerous,” said Johnson. He added that a witness last saw the shooter holding a handgun.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. in Bothell, Seattle’s KIRO-TV reported. A large police presence involving multiple, K-9 units, and a helicopter are currently searching the city for the suspect, according to the station.

Fire officials previously wrote that two officers were down after a pursuit in Bothell, with at least one patient transported to an area hospital.

No one is in custody but Bothell police said the male suspect is armed and wearing a gray tank top and baggy sweatpants.

In a tweet, Bothell Councilman Mason Thompson said he was “heartbroken” about the incident.

“My prayers are with the officers who have been shot and their families,” Thompson said.

