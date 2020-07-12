Washington state party melee leaves 2 dead, 2 wounded, police say

A fight at a party in Bellevue, Wash., just east of Seattle, left two people dead and two others wounded Saturday evening, Bellevue police confirmed.

Police said they responded around 7:30 p.m. to a call of shots fired and a possible stabbing at an apartment complex.

When officers arrived they found one person dead and three wounded, two critically. One of the critically injured people died at the scene and the other two were taken to a hospital. There was no immediate update on their medical conditions.

2 TEXAS POLICE OFFICERS KILLED IN ‘AMBUSH’ ATTACK; SUSPECT DEAD, AUTHORITIES SAY

A witness told KIRO-TV in Seattle that someone who had too much to drink at an apartment housewarming party, became aggressive and pulled out a knife, stabbing at least two people after being confronted.

One of the stabbing victims who had a concealed weapon shot the suspect, the witness told the station.

There was no longer any danger to the public, police confirmed, but didn’t say if the alleged instigator was among the wounded or dead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All of the people involved knew each other, authorities said.