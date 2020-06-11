Washington state man shows up at estranged wife’s workplace, kills her boyfriend and himself

A man showed up at a hospital in Washington state this week and fatally shot himself — after firing numerous shots at the boyfriend of his estranged wife, killing him, authorities said.

The gunman, the woman and the boyfriend each went outside to talk after the gunman showed up around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday at St. Clare Hospital in Lakewood, Q13 FOX of Seattle reported.

The suspect then killed the boyfriend and himself, leaving the woman unharmed, the report said. The men’s bodies were on the ground when police arrived, Seattle’s KIRO-TV reported.

The woman’s job at the hospital was unclear. The boyfriend also worked there, KIRO reported.

She told police that she and her husband were going through a divorce, Q13 FOX reported.

CHI Franciscan, operator of the hospital, issued the following statement:

“Earlier this morning a shooting incident took place in the parking lot at St. Clare Hospital. We are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation and have learned that one of our employees was fatally shot, and the shooter is also deceased after taking his own life. We have confirmed all other staff and patients are safe and this was an isolated incident. The hospital was briefly on lockdown at the time and is now fully open. We take very seriously the personal safety of our staff, patients and visitors. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and colleagues affected.”