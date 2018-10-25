Washington state judge chases inmates, nabs one in attempted escape

A Washington state judge sprang into action and removed his robe to chase two handcuffed inmates attempting to flee his courtroom, reports said.

Judge R.W. Buzzard lept from his bench on Oct. 16 when Tanner Jacobson, 22, and Kodey Howard, 28, bolted from his Lewis County courtroom in Chehalis, about 85 miles southwest of Seattle, authorities said.

The inmates were being escorted from court by a sheriff’s deputy just before the alleged attempted escape. Instead of walking through an exit near the right side of the judge’s bench, the suspects bolted for the door at the back of the courtroom, authorities said.

Both men ran down four flights of stairs when Buzzard grabbed Howard as he was about to exit the courthouse through an emergency door, authorities said. Jacobson was caught by authorities a few blocks away.

Both men have been charged with second-degree escape.

“These things don’t happen very often,” said Sheriff Rob Snaza.

