Washington state cabin explosion leaves 5 dead, officials say

Five people were killed Sunday after an explosion and fire at a Washington state rental cabin, officials said.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing an explosion at around 1 a.m. near Brinnon, according to the Peninsula Daily News. Witnesses said that the hillside was on fire and the cabin was gone.

Firefighters found five dead bodies inside what was left of the cabin, according to Q13 FOX. The names of the deceased weren’t immediately released.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was seeking help from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

A handful of ATF agents were on the scene inspecting what was left of the cabin, spokesman Jason Chudy told the Seattle Times.

Brinnon is a small community located 28 miles from Seattle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.