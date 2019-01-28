Washington Post reporter calls Trump supporters 'rubes' on podcast

Washington Post national political correspondent Dave Weigel referred to President Trump’s supporters in no uncertain terms as “rubes” during an appearance on a left-wing podcast Monday.

Weigel made the comments during an appearance on the “Chapo Trap House” podcast, during which he discussed the recently concluded partial government shutdown. The remarks were first reported by The Daily Caller.

“[Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell [R-Ky.] didn’t care about the wall… he’s very good at identifying what the rubes want to hear,” Weigel said, “because all he cares about is getting enough judges to strike down campaign-finance law, strike down gun law, strike down health care, etc.”

“All of his brilliant tactics are like, ‘What if we don’t have a vote on this? What if we just sit here for two years and don’t have a vote on this?'” Weigel added. “On the wall, like, ‘What if we don’t do that? What if we just don’t do that? Everyone go away so I can confirm more judges.'”

A Washington Post spokesperson told The Daily Caller that the situation “is being handled internally.”

“We do not think our reporters should be using derogatory terms to characterize anyone,” the spokesperson said.

The newspaper did not return Fox News’ request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Weigel is in his second stint at the Post. He resigned in 2010 after emails he had written to other reporters on a listserv called Journolist were leaked to The Daily Caller and other outlets. The emails included disparaging comments about conservative personalities including Rush Limbaugh, Glenn Beck and Newt Gingrich.

Weigel was rehired by the paper in 2015.

Click for more from The Daily Caller.