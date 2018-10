Washington Post publishes Jamal Khashoggi's 'last' column before his disappearance

The Washington Post on Wednesday night published what the paper called Jamal Khashoggi’s “last” column he submitted before the activist vanished during a visit to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Atop the opinion piece, titled “What the Arab world needs most is free expression,” Karen Attiah, the Global Opinions editor, shared a note explaining that the newspaper initially postponed releasing the piece “because we hoped Jamal would come back to us so that he and I could edit it together.”

“Now I have to accept: That is not going to happen. This is the last piece of his I will edit for The Post,” Attiah wrote.

Following Khashoggi’s disappearance at the consulate, Turkish officials have said that they feared he was killed and dismembered inside.

The Saudis have called the allegations “baseless,” but multiple media outlets reported Monday that the Saudi government has considered saying rogue intelligence operatives murdered Khashoggi by mistake inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul earlier this month during an interrogation that went wrong.

“This column perfectly captures his commitment and passion for freedom in the Arab world,” Attiah wrote. “A freedom he apparently gave his life for. I will be forever grateful he chose The Post as his final journalistic home one year ago and gave us the chance to work together.”

