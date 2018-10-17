Washington Post publishes Jamal Khashoggi's 'last' column before his disappearance

The Washington Post on Wednesday night published what the paper called Jamal Khashoggi’s “last” column he submitted before the activist vanished during a visit to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Atop the opinion piece, titled “What the Arab world needs most is free expression,” Karen Attiah, the Global Opinions editor, shared a note explaining that the newspaper initially postponed releasing the piece “because we hoped Jamal would come back to us so that he and I could edit it together.”

“Now I have to accept: That is not going to happen. This is the last piece of his I will edit for The Post,” Attiah wrote.

Following Khashoggi’s disappearance at the consulate, Turkish officials have said that they feared he was killed and dismembered inside.

The Saudis have called the allegations “baseless,” but multiple media outlets reported Monday that the Saudi government has considered saying rogue intelligence operatives murdered Khashoggi by mistake inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul earlier this month during an interrogation that went wrong.

“This column perfectly captures his commitment and passion for freedom in the Arab world,” Attiah wrote. “A freedom he apparently gave his life for. I will be forever grateful he chose The Post as his final journalistic home one year ago and gave us the chance to work together.”

In the column, Khashoggi discussed the results of the 2018 “Freedom in the World” report and said he “came to a grave realization” that Tunisia was the “one country in the Arab world that has been classified as ‘free.'” Three other countries were given “partly free” status, while the remaining were labeled as “not free,” he said.

“As a result, Arabs living in these countries are either uninformed or misinformed,” he wrote. “They are unable to adequately address, much less publicly discuss, matters that affect the region and their day-to-day lives. A state-run narrative dominates the public psyche, and while many do not believe it, a large majority of the population falls victim to this false narrative. Sadly, this situation is unlikely to change.”

Khashoggi discussed an apparent optimism in Arab countries in spring 2011. People “expected to be emancipated from the hegemony of their governments and the consistent interventions and censorship of information,” he said.

However, such notions were “quickly shattered,” he said, adding that things returned to how they’d been before or had gotten worse.

He went on to mention the “unwarranted” imprisonment of a writer, whom he was friends with, and what he said was a lack of response “from colleagues” at “the Egyptian government’s seizure of the entire print run of a newspaper, al-Masry al Youm.”

“These actions no longer carry the consequence of a backlash from the international community. Instead, these actions may trigger condemnation quickly followed by silence,” he wrote.

