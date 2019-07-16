Washington Post columnist urges Obama to condemn Trump, 'reclaim legacy': ‘Your country needs you’

The Washington Post published an open letter from one of its columnist that urges former President Barack Obama to speak out against President Trump to “lift the country’s sights again.”

Columnist Karen Tumulty penned the piece, headlined “We need someone who can lift us up again. Enter President Obama,” which essentially begs the former president to take action against his successor.

“Mr. President, it is time. You must speak. Your country needs you,” Tumulty wrote before referencing controversial tweets the current president recently sent in which he told four congresswomen to “go back” to where they came from.

“Trump’s tweets over the weekend were the basest kind of bigotry, the oldest of racist tropes. And they were a reminder that in the eyes of some, who apparently include our current president, people of color will never be seen as fully American, regardless of how many generations their families have been part of this nation’s story or how much they achieve as individuals,” the Post columnist wrote.

Tumulty then said she understands Obama’s “reluctance to weigh in on Trump’s latest transgression” but feels “silence now is unacceptable” and declared it’s time for the former president to speak up — and speak out.

“For Trump, racism is not a moral failing; it is a political tactic. None of us can really claim to understand what is in his heart, but the cynicism of his actions is apparent, and it must be exposed for what it is,” Tumulty wrote. “No one knows that better than you do.”

Tumulty then lists a variety of Trump’s actions that have been criticized by the left, such as “spreading a blatantly racist lie” that Obama was not born in the United States, referring to some Mexican immigrants as rapists and calling for ban on Muslim’s entering the country.

“There was a political calculation behind every one of those vile statements, and as repulsed as we are with his latest racist rant, it is possible to see the calculation that is at work here as well,” she wrote. “President Obama, what we need more than anything else right now is someone who can lift the country’s sights again.”

The Post’s column concluded with an appeal to Obama: “Find your voice again. Reclaim your legacy. Do it now. It won’t wait until your memoirs.”