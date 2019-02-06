Washington Post columnist compares Nancy Pelosi’s contemptuous clap to 'Arrested Development' character

A Washington Post columnist on Wednesday wrote in a column that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s contemptuous clap during President Trump’ State of the Union was “Lucille Bluth-like.”

Bluth is the matriarchal character in the former TV series “Arrested Development.” Bluth’s character, played by, Jessica Walter, is unloving and, as The New York Times put it, lobs “80-proof Molotov cocktails of sarcasm” during the show.

The House Speaker was relatively expressionless during Trump’s nearly 90-minute speech. But an image of the peculiar way she applauded when Trump mentioned bipartisanship quickly made the rounds on social media.

Monica Hesse, the columnist, wrote, “The lasting visual image can only be described as . . . withering? Pitying? Lucille Bluth-like in its contemptuousness?” She added: “[T]his was a derogatory clap, make no mistake. This was mockery wearing a half-baked costume of politeness.”

Hesse likened Pelosi’s supposed mockery of Trump to a “parent applauding a kindergartner for tying his shoes when the only goal is to quickly scoot him out the door.”

Hesse’s piece also mentioned comedian Patton Oswalt, who evidently shares her view of the image, having written on twitter after Trump’s speech: “Congrats to @SpeakerPelosi for inventing the “f— you” clap. #sotu.”