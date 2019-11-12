Washington car crash ends with 1 vehicle on top of the other: police

A bizarre car crash in southeastern Washington state on Friday ended with one car on top of the other, according to police.

A driver in the town of Walla Walla was driving a Jeep Cherokee “at a high rate of speed” when it failed to stop at an intersection, police said in a Facebook post.

The driver hit a large boulder and was apparently launched into the air.

The vehicle landed on top of another vehicle in the driveway of a residential home, pushing both vehicles partially into the garage, police said.

Police responded to a report of a “loud crash and a male running from the area” of Fern and Tietan.

Police made contact with the suspected driver who was seeking medical attention, police said. His identity was not released.

It was immediately clear whether the driver will face charges.

No one else was hurt in the crash.