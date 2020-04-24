Warship in USS Theodore Roosevelt strike group has coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Another warship at sea in the USS Theodore Roosevelt strike group has coronavirus cases on board, a Pentagon spokesman announced Friday.

There are at least 18 positive cases on board the guided-missile destroyer, Navy officials tell Fox News.

USS Kidd, a guided-missile destroyer, is currently in the eastern Pacific near South America. One American sailor has been medevaced off the ship. There are “other positive cases” on board, chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters at a press conference.

A medical team has been flown out to ship, Hoffman added.

USS Theodore Roosevelt's entire crew has been tested for coronavirus; over 800 positive

The warship is now heading to port to be disinfected, Hoffman said. It’s not immediately clear where.

After the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt limped into Guam with an outbreak on board March 27, the Kidd was dispatched to the eastern Pacific as part of the Pentagon’s counter-drug campaign recently announced at the White House.

USS Kidd is homeported in Everett, Wash., outside Seattle.

U.S. Navy officials announced on Thursday that the entire crew of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt was tested for the novel coronavirus, and over 800 samples came back positive.

USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor who died from coronavirus-related complications identified

The Roosevelt made headlines in recent weeks when the ship’s former captain Brett Crozier was relieved of command.

He was accused of going “outside the chain of command” and leaking a letter to the media in which he raised concerns about the more than 200 sailors on the ship who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Now nearly a month after pulling into Guam, 840 of the crew have tested positive. Eighty-eight sailors have recovered and four remain hospitalized, but none are in the intensive care unit (ICU), according to naval officials.

Over 4,200 individuals — 88 percent of the crew — have been moved ashore. Crozier had asked for 90 percent of the crew to be removed in his letter to top Navy brass before he was relieved of duty.

There were 4,098 results that came back negative, with a small number of tests still pending, Naval official said.

