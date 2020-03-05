Warren to drop out of 2020 race, setting up one-on-one showdown between Sanders, Biden

Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race after a disappointing Super Tuesday performance — a move that could boost Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign by making him the lone progressive standard-bearer in the Democratic field.

The decision, first reported by The New York Times, essentially leaves the race as a one-on-one battle between Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, who is surging after claiming a stunning 10 victories on Super Tuesday.

Warren’s move comes after a disappointing performance on the biggest day of primary voting. Moderate candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar dropped out in the days before, boosting Biden to a delegate lead and essentially co-frontrunner status with Sanders. Billionaire Mike Bloomberg, another moderate, dropped out of the race on Wednesday and endorsed Biden.

Pressure from the left swiftly grew on Warren to drop out, in order to help Sanders consolidate progressive support.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard remains in the race, but has performed poorly in the primaries.

Warren arrived home in Massachusetts late Tuesday night – after not only failing to win a state on a night when one-third of all the Democratic presidential convention delegates were up for grabs, but placing a devastating third in her home state of Massachusetts.

The progressive lawmaker – a co-front-runner with Biden for the nomination late last summer and early autumn – saw her fortunes wane after intense scrutiny from the media and incoming fire at the debates from her rivals over her record and her explanations on how she would implement and pay for her proposals for a government-run single-payer “Medicare-for-all” health care system.

Her downward spiral intensified the past three weeks after a very disappointing fourth-place finish in neighboring New Hampshire, followed by distant finishes in Nevada’s caucuses and Saturday’s primary in South Carolina.

