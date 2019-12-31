Warren slams GOP as 'fawning, spineless defenders' of Trump in New Year's Eve speech

Democratic presidential primary contender Elizabeth Warren did not mince her words on Tuesday when she criticized congressional Republicans for their unwavering support of President Trump – calling GOP lawmakers “fawning, spineless defenders of his crimes.”

The Massachusetts senator was giving a New Year’s Eve address in Boston when she lashed out at Trump and the Republicans who have stood by him amid his looming impeachment trial in the Senate.

“In the past 12 months, the president has become bolder with his lies and more brazen in his law-breaking,” Warren said. “Meanwhile, the Republicans in Congress have turned into fawning, spineless defenders of his crimes.”

When Trump’s Senate impeachment trial begins, Warren will be one of a number of Democratic presidential primary hopefuls in the Senate who will have to take time off the campaign trail to decide whether or not to remove him from office. The other candidates in the Senate are Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

The run-up to Trump’s impeachment trial has devolved into a partisan battle with the GOP calling the impeachment process a political move by Democrats to oust Trump from office, while Democrats have accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Republicans of lacking impartiality and guaranteeing Trump’s acquittal.

“I will return to the Senate to do my sworn duty,” Warren said. “But unless some Senate Republicans choose truth over politics, Donald Trump will be emboldened to try to cheat his way through yet another election.”

Trump was impeached earlier this month on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in relation to a July phone call he had with the president of Ukraine in which he asked for an investigation to be opened into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s business dealings in the country. Some polls indicate Biden, who is also running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, is seen as Trump’s biggest political threat to his reelection next November.