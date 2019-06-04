Warren singles out Amazon while explaining how she'll tax corporate profits for 'green' jobs plan

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., reportedly took aim at the retail giant Amazon on Tuesday, singling out the company as one of the corporations whose profits she’d tax in order to pay for her newly-unveiled jobs plan.

“I’m looking at you, Amazon,” Warren reportedly said while speaking at an event in Detroit, Michigan, according to CNN’s M.J. Lee.. Warren’s plan would cost $2 trillion over 10 years and include investments in green research and manufacturing in an attempt to increase American jobs.

Her plan would contribute to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s, D-N.Y., controversial “Green New Deal” and allegedly cover costs through the “Real Corporate Profits Tax.”

That tax, Warren said on Tuesday, “ensures that the very largest and most profitable American corporations don’t pay zero corporate income tax — ending federal oil and gas subsidies, and closing corporate tax loopholes that promote moving good jobs overseas.”

According to Warren’s post about the policy, the tax would take 7 percent for every dollar of profit a corporation earned over $100 million. That Medium post specifically targeted Amazon, saying it would have to dramatically increase the amount it paid in taxes.

“Any company profitable enough to hit the Real Corporate Profits Tax will pay that tax in addition to whatever its liability might be under our current corporate tax rules,” she said. “That means Amazon would pay $698 million in taxes instead of paying zero.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Warren similarly targeted Amazon, along with other tech companies, when she called on the government to break up some of the major players in Silicon Valley. Amazon directly responded to Warren in April when she called out the retail giant during a town hall.

Her proposal came as Democrats railed against the president’s decision to slash corporate tax rates at the beginning of his presidency — a provision in a broader tax reform package that they said helped the wealthy at the expense of the middle class.

Warren has portrayed her Real Corporate Profits Tax as a way to ensure companies couldn’t get out of paying taxes.

“We need corporate tax reform, but we also need to recognize that enormous companies with armies of lawyers and accountants will always try to exploit any deductions and exemptions that remain,” he post read. “To raise the revenue we need — and ensure every corporation pays their fair share — we need a new kind of tax that big companies can’t get around.”

Her new jobs plan, announced on Tuesday, would replace the Commerce Department with a “Department of Economic Development” that would carry “the sole responsibility to create and defend quality, sustainable American job.”

Warren’s unveiling came as former Vice President Joe Biden, who came under fire for being too moderate on climate change, released an environmental plan that would adopt the framework of someone who appeared to be one of his fiercest critics on the issue.

Biden, too, would use Ocasio-Cortez’s “Green New Deal” as a framework for implementing a $1.7 trillion program over 10 years. Both Biden and Warren led the pack of 2020 Democratic candidates, taking two of the top three sports in polling for the Democratic nomination.