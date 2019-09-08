Warren says Democrats 'can’t chose a candidate we don’t believe in because we’re scared,’ in possible slap at Biden

Sen. Elizabeth Warren appeared to take some indirect jabs at Democratic presidential campaign rival and front-runner Joe Biden on Saturday.

Addressing the crowd at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s annual convention in Manchester – which attracted 19 of the party’s White House contenders – Warren noted the urgency of defeating President Trump in 2020, saying “there is a lot at stake and people are scared.

But the top-tier candidate from neighboring Massachusetts emphasized that “we can’t choose a candidate we don’t believe in because we’re scared.”

That seemed to be a shot at the former vice president, who has made electability a key part of his White House bid as he and his campaign have repeatedly stated that Biden’s the best candidate to defeat the incumbent in next year’s general election.

Warren also seemed to criticize Biden by highlighting her grassroots-powered fundraising, saying “you know the kind of campaign I’m running. I don’t go behind closed doors to fancy fundraisers with corporate CEOs and millionaires.”

Biden has held numerous fundraisers with leaders from the corporate world. But he has made all of his meetings with donors open to the press.

Many of the leading contenders for the Democratic nomination packed the Southern New Hampshire University Arena with legions of their supporters and all of them enjoyed very warm welcomes and loud cheers at they walked to the stage to give their addresses. But Warren appeared to enjoy the loudest and longest welcome – with her supporters banging clappers together for roughly two minutes as she took to the stage.

Asked later by Fox News why she enjoyed a long and louder welcome than Biden received, Warren passed on criticizing the former vice president.

“All I can do is stand up and talk about why I’m running,” she answered. “I’m not here to criticize any other Democrat or anyone else’s campaign. I’m here to talk about what I’m running for as President.”

Six days earlier, during her previous stop in the first-in-the-nation presidential primary state, Warren passed on criticizing Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Most polls show the two progressive standard-bearers in the Democratic field in a virtual tie for second place behind Biden.

Asked by reporters on Labor Day if she’d soon highlight her differences with Sanders, Warren said: “Bernie and I have been friends for many, many years, long before I ever got into politics, and I don’t see any reason that that should change.”