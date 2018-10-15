Warren releases DNA analysis on Native American heritage, firing back at Trump attacks

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren took the rare step Monday of releasing her DNA test results examining her possible Native American ancestry, in apparent response to persistent criticism from President Trump and other Republicans.

The results, as shared with The Boston Globe, reportedly reveal “strong evidence” the Massachusetts senator had a Native American ancestor dating back six to 10 generations. At the same time, the report could embolden critics by showing only trace amounts of that heritage — which Republicans have charged she used to advance her career at Harvard.

According to the analysis, if Warren’s great-great-great-grandmother was Native American, she would be considered 1/32nd Native American. Should Warren’s ancestor date back 10 generations, she would be only 1/512th Native American.

But as Warren mulls a presidential run in 2020, her Senate re-election campaign produced a video playing up the results.

In it, Warren says: “The president likes to call my mom a liar. What do the facts say?”

Stanford University Professor Carlos D. Bustamante replies: “The facts suggest that you absolutely have Native American ancestry in your pedigree.”

Bustamante, according to the Globe, authored the six-page report and conducted the analysis after Warren released a sample of her DNA to a private lab in Georgia over the summer. Warren did not use a commercial service for her DNA analysis, according to The Globe, but rather Bustamante, who is on the scientific advisory board for Ancestry. He also worked on projects for other commercial services like 23andMe.

Bustamante found that “the vast majority” of Warren’s family tree is European, but added that “the results strongly support the existence of an unadmixed Native American ancestor … in the range of 6-10 generations ago.”

Warren has been repeatedly criticized by Trump over her heritage claims—including last week at a rally, when he once again used his “Pocahontas” nickname for her.

“I’ve got more Indian blood in me than Pocahontas, and I have none,” Trump said. “Hey, I have high cheekbones too, maybe I’m Indian.”

Over the summer, Trump said that if Warren did mount a presidential run in 2020 and the two faced off in a general election debate, he would offer $1 million to her favorite charity on the spot if she took a DNA test to prove her Native American heritage.

The DNA results report could, at least, eliminate that as a line of attack.

Warren for years has been accused of exaggerating her Native American heritage to help get a job as a Harvard law professor. Last month, the Globe reported that her heritage was not considered by Harvard Law faculty when analyzing her application in the 1990s. The report also said that her race was not considered when she applied to work at Rutgers University, the University of Houston, the University of Texas or the University of Pennsylvania.

Warren’s move to release her DNA results is yet another indication that she is considering a run for president. Warren has already released 10 years of tax returns and made her personnel files available to the Globe.

Warren is up for re-election in November against Republican candidate Geoff Diehl. The latest polls show Warren with a solid lead.