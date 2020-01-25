Warren opts out of defending Sanders from Hillary Clinton's 'Nobody likes him' jab: 'I'm not going there'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., chose not to defend her colleague and 2020 rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., when asked about recent insults that were made about him by Hillary Clinton.

Clinton made headlines earlier this week ahead of the release of a four-part Hulu documentary series about her life and career, during which she slammed her 2016 rival.

“He was in Congress for years,” Clinton says in an excerpt from the documentary. “He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter (THR) if that statement still holds, Clinton had said: “Yes, it does.”

Appearing on “CBS This Morning” on Friday, Warren was asked to weigh in on the dust-up.

“Hillary Clinton said that nobody likes Bernie Sanders and nobody in the Senate wanted to work with him. Is she right?” CBS anchor Anthony Mason asked.

“I’m not going there,” Warren quickly responded before pivoting to the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump, for which she is serving as a juror.

Tensions have risen between Warren and Sanders, who previously referred to each other as “friends,” after it was reported that Sanders supposedly told Warren during a 2018 meeting that a woman couldn’t win the presidency, which he has flatly denied following the report, while Warren simply said she “disagreed,” affirming the claim that was made in the original story.

At the Jan. 14 Democratic debate, Warren confronted Sanders in a heated exchange after the controversy was brought up by a moderator, and they both accused each other of calling the other a liar following the debate.