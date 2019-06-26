Warren can't think of a single abortion restriction she supports during Democratic debate

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., couldn’t think of a single restriction on abortion she supports when asked about the issue during Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate.

After Julian Castro shared his views on Roe v. Wade, NBC moderator Lester Holt asked Warren if she would institute any restrictive measures on abortion and she said she would fight for broad-spectrum access for all women.

“I would make certain that every woman has access to the full range of reproductive health care services — and that includes birth control. It includes abortion. It includes everything for a woman,” she replied.

Warren also said pro-choice advocates can no longer rely on the court system to preserve abortion rights and highlighted state-level attempts to pass heavily pro-life legislation.

“And I want to add on that, it’s not enough for us to expect the courts to protect us,” she said. “Forty-seven years ago, Roe v. Wade was decided and we’ve all looked to the courts all that time, as state after state has undermined Roe, has put in exceptions — has come right up to the edge of taking away protections.”