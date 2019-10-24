Warren campaign reports break-in at New Hampshire headquarters

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Hours before Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren arrived in New Hampshire on Thursday for a quick one-day swing in the first-in-the-nation presidential primary state, her campaign said that their state headquarters was burglarized.

Warren campaign New Hampshire communications director Andrew Taverrite said in a statement that on Wednesday night, “the Manchester office for NH for Warren was broken into along with other offices in the same building. Upon discovering the break-in this morning, campaign staff took immediate action and filed a report with the police.”

POLL: WARREN OPENS 7-POINT LEAD OVER BIDEN IN RACE FOR DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION

“We have no reason to believe this was targeted to the campaign or is anything further than a regular break in, and we are working with authorities,” he added.

The AP reported that the Manchester Police Department electronic log shows a burglary reported shortly after 9 a.m.

The progressive senator from Massachusetts – who’s made frequent stops in neighboring New Hampshire since launching her White House bid at the beginning of the year – is holding town halls on Thursday afternoon and evening at Dartmouth College in Hanover and in Newport.