Warren campaign alumni endorse Sanders, even as senator stays mum

Nearly three dozen former presidential campaign staffers for Elizabeth Warren endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday, saying the democratic socialist from Vermont is “the best option” for Warren Democrats, even as Warren herself stays mum on a potential 2020 endorsement.

Thirty-five Warren campaign alumni signed onto a letter Tuesday endorsing Sanders, I-Vt., less than a week after Warren, D-Mass., suspended her presidential bid.

“We, the undersigned former employees and fellows of Warren for President, are ready to get back in the fight for a just and progressive future,” they wrote. “That’s why the best option for Warren Democrats right now is to support Bernie Sanders for President, in addition to fighting for Democratic victories across the board in Senate, House and local races.”

The endorsement from her former staffers comes less than a week after Warren dropped out of the presidential race, which came after her poor showing on Super Tuesday. Warren even came in third place in her home state of Massachusetts.

“Now that Elizabeth has told us that her campaign is concluded, we know that she is considering how to best continue the fight for big, structural change,” they continued. “We respect that process and trust that she, as she always does, will do what is best to advance this movement.”

Warren suspending her campaign left Sanders as the lone progressive standard-bearer in the field.

“I will not be running for president in 2020, but I guarantee I will stay in the fight for hardworking folks across this country who’ve gotten the short end of the stick over and over,” Warren said last week as she bowed out last week. Appearing to choke up, she also spoke to how the presidential field is now male-dominated — with the exception of Rep. Tulsi Gabbard — and the prospects for a history-making first female president are essentially gone.

“One of the hardest parts of this is all those pinky promises and all those little girls who are gonna have to wait four more years,” Warren said, her voice cracking, referring to promises she often makes with young girls on the campaign trail about women running for president.

Upon suspending her campaign, Warren, unlike other former 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls, did not endorse anyone. Warren has been considered closer to Sanders ideologically, but the two have clashed in recent weeks. It remains unclear whether Warren is leaning toward endorsing one candidate or the other.

Biden has received endorsements from former 2020 Democratic hopefuls, like Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif., former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.