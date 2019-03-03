WalkAway founder slams 'liberal media machine' for helping Democrats become a 'party of hate'

The man behind a growing movement urging disillusioned Democrats to walk away from the party has slammed the “liberal media machine” for helping the left become a “party of rage and hate.”

Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway trend, spoke about how he believes his former party has become radicalized during a wide-ranging interview with Fox News host and best-selling author Mark Levin.

“I know there are millions of other people who are feeling exactly the same way I’m feeling too that their party has left them, that the Democratic Party has become a party of rage and hate and lies and the liberal media machine that backs them up,” Straka told Levin in an interview that will air Sunday night on “Life, Liberty & Levin.”

“They’re sick of it. People are tired of it.”

Straka, an ex-Democrat, claims his movement consists of more than 400,000 members, many of whom share “testimonials” detailing why they left the party.

During the interview with Levin, Straka detailed what he sees as the major political changes that have taken place in recent years.

“In general, what I think is that as the Democratic Party and the ideology of liberalism becomes more extreme, more fringe, more left, more and more people are being turned off and they’re starting to have their eyes opened,” Straka, who is gay, told Levin.

He also explained that he wants to break the misconception that conservatives are anti-gay, anti-black and anti-Hispanic, while also calling on minority groups to celebrate America’s progress instead of focusing on its past.

“I’m leading this kind of phenomenal movement and nobody has come up to me and said ‘You know, I really love your movement but you’re gay’,” Straka said.

“What I really want the gay community to see is that I’m largely trying to empower them. Same with black people, same with brown people, same with all of these other targeted groups on the left.

“I want them to see that the world has changed. It’s not as if oppression is a fallacious concept — our nation has a dark history in the way that we have treated black people, the way that we’ve treated brown people, and women and LGBT people.

“But I want to focus on where we are today.”