Waffle House: Workers right to call police in Alabama case

Waffle House is again expressing support for its employees whose calls to police led to a contentious arrest at an Alabama restaurant.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the company reiterated its support for the workers Monday, during a tense meeting with activists at its headquarters in Norcross, Georgia.

At issue is the case of Chikesia Clemons, a black woman whose arrest at a suburban Mobile location sparked anger when the video went viral online.

Police in Saraland, Alabama, say Clemons was drunk and disorderly when they arrested her April 22. They say she and a friend cursed employees and threatened to return with guns.

Waffle House spokesman Pat Warner on Monday said employees are trained to call police whenever there are concerns about people’s safety.

Clemons’ lawyer denies she was aggressive.