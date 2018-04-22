Waffle House shooting suspect may have 2 guns, was arrested near White House in 2017, police say

The man suspected of killing four people in a half-naked shooting rampage inside a Waffle House in Nashville may be carrying two guns as he evades police — and was arrested by Secret Service last year for being in a restricted area near the White House, investigators revealed in a Sunday news conference.

The suspect, 29-year-old Travis Reinking, had “wanted to set up a meeting” with President Trump, investigators added. They did not give further specifics.

A possible motive for the Waffle House shooting early Sunday morning was unclear, according to police.

Reinking’s firearms authorization was revoked at the request of the FBI after the arrest near the White House, Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said Sunday. He added that four weapons were seized, including the AR15 that Reinking allegedly used in Sunday’s shooting.

Aaron said the four guns were returned to the suspect’s father, who acknowledged giving them back to his son.

Police said they recovered the AR15 and another gun found during a search earlier Sunday, but cannot account for the two other guns.

