Waffle House shooting leaves 4 dead, several injured; gunman sought

At least four people were killed and several others were injured early Sunday when a naked gunman opened fired at a Waffle House in Nashville, Tenn., police said.

The alleged gunman, Travis Reinking, 29, began shooting at patrons around 3:25 a.m. Sunday at the Waffle House, located about 16 miles southeast of downtown Nashville, before fleeing the scene, Metro Nashville police said. Authorities had initially said Reinking was a person of interest, but later said he has been identified as a suspect.

“If you see a nude guy walking around this morning call the police department,” Don Aaron of the Metro Police Department told WTVF.

A person at the restaurant had wrestled away the alleged shooter’s rifle.

Police initially described the gunman as a man with short hair who was last seen walking on Murfreesboro Pike. He “shed his coat” after firing his gun and is nude.

Authorities identified Reinking as a person of interest after finding the vehicle allegedly used by the gunman was registered in that name.

Pat Warner, Waffle House’s Director of PR and External Affairs, said in a statement to Fox News that members of management are at the Nashville location assisting the incident. He deferred all other questions to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Right now, our first thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we will be there for them in this most difficult time. We are still gathering the details, and so we do not have much information to share,” the statement read.

“This is a very sad day for the Waffle House family, and we ask for everyone to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers,” Warner added.