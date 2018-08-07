Wading couple finds suitcase with bones inside

Officials say a couple wading in the water off a Maryland beach bumped into a suitcase containing some bones and burned personal effects.

The Worcester County Sheriff tweeted Tuesday that the couple was wading in the water off Homer Gudelsky Park in West Ocean City when they stumbled across the suitcase.

The sheriff’s office says there were personal effects that appeared to be burned and bones inside. Authorities have not yet said what kind of bones they appear to be.

A dive team was called to the scene to remove the suitcase from the water to and determine what else is in it.