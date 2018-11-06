Voting problems? Midterm election voters across several states report long lines, machine issues and more

Voters heading out to their respective polling stations across the country complained Tuesday about a variety of issues — from extremely long lines to malfunctioning voting machines. Georgia residents, in particular, have been voicing their frustrations as they face one of the most contentious gubernatorial races in the midterm elections.

Google has been monitoring complaints of long wait times, voting machine problems and voter intimidation, among other issues across the U.S. An interactive map breaks down which cities and towns are noticing a spike in searches online for these particular problems.

And social media is also abuzz with photos, videos and updates from the ground.

MIDTERM ELECTION VOTERS IN CONTENTIOUS GEORGIA COUNTY FACING DIFFICULTIES

Here’s a breakdown of some issues voters have seen — and reported — so far.

Arizona

Arizonians from Deer Valley to Phoenix were told they would likely experience long lines due to printer problems, according to The Arizona Republic. At least one polling site in Phoenix admitted it had run out of ballots in the morning, apologized for the inconvenience and suggested voters come back later.

“They said they’re out of ballots, and they’re sorry,” Gabriel Preminger, a north Phoenix resident, told the newspaper. “I was going to go back in there and try … but people were flipping out when they were telling them.”

A voter in nearby Ahwatukee said he faced a similar problem.

“They did about 25 minutes of voting, until they said that they couldn’t print anything,” Evan English, who arrived at his designated polling place at 6 a.m., told The Arizona Republic.

Florida

Early voters were told to return later at one precinct in Sarasota County. Poll workers said their ballots were not yet available.

Georgia

At a polling place in Snellville, Georgia, more than 100 people waited in line for hours. Voting machines at the Gwinnett County precinct did not work, so poll workers offered provisional paper ballots while trying to get a replacement machine.

“I don’t like that because of the problems they’ve had in the past with the paper ballots. I wanted to come in, do my voting and get out and that didn’t happen today,” one voter complained to WSBTV.

Frustrated voters also took to Twitter to share updates as they sat on the floor and leaned against walls as they waited to finally cast their votes.

“At the Snellville polling place, it was 2 hours and 15 minutes before ANYBODY voted. They didn’t have power cords for the machines. So the FIRST person voted at 9:15, despite it opening at 7 am. How do you not have power cords?” one Georgia man described.

“I’m at Annistown Elementary School in Snellville, GA, where hundreds of voters have waited 4.5 hours to vote today because electronic voting machines weren’t working,” another described.

Joe Sorenson, a spokesman for the county’s supervisor of elections, said some precincts “have had issues with express polls,” devices election workers use to check in voters and create access cards for voting machines.

Gwinnett County is one of the Georgia counties under scrutiny for a high rate of rejected absentee ballots at the start of early voting. The county reportedly rejected 9.6 percent of all absentee mail ballots on Oct. 12.

In a voting precinct at a senior living complex in Atlanta, voters waited in the rain in long lines that stretched around the building. Confused workers turned voters away from the parking lot.

New York

Reports of broken ballot scanners surfaced at polling places across New York City. Turnout was so heavy at one packed precinct on Manhattan’s Upper West Side that the line to scan ballots stretched around a junior high school gym on Tuesday morning. Poll workers there told voters that two of the roughly half-dozen scanners were malfunctioning and repairs were underway.

Voters arriving at two separate polling stations discovered that most scanners had broken down, forcing some people to drop their ballots in “emergency ballot boxes” or vote using an affidavit ballot.

Texas

Delays were also reported in Houston, Texas, after apparent issues with registration check-in machines at some polling places.

Voters at an east Houston polling place were told some machines had simply stopped working.

“They were not charged overnight or…had been charged but stopped working for some reason,” voter Crystal Brumfield told The Texas Tribune Tuesday. “Their direction was, if you can, just come later because they’re not expecting them to be fully charged until the afternoon.”

According to the Texas newspaper, at least 18 polling stations across Harris County either did not open at their scheduled time or reported having broken machines — possibly both.

Hector de Leon, director of communications and voter outreach for the Harris County Clerk’s Office, shrugged off the issues to the paper as “the nature of Election Day morning.”

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.