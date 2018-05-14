Volcano in southern Japan erupts, no damage

A volcano in southern Japan seen in a James Bond film has erupted, shooting grey smoke and ash thousands of meters (feet) into the sky.

The Meteorological Agency says the Shinmoedake volcano erupted Monday, its second major eruption since it exploded in March for the first time since 2011. It had a less-powerful eruption in April.

There was no damage from Monday’s eruption.

The volcano was seen in the 1967 James Bond film “You Only Live Twice.”

Another nearby volcano, Io, erupted recently for the first time in 250 years.

Entry to the 1,421-kilometer (4,660-foot) -high Shinmoedake has been restricted since the March eruption. Japan has 110 active volcanoes.