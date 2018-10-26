Vladimir Putin invited to Washington in early 2019: John Bolton

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to visit Washington, D.C. in early 2019, according to President Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Bolton, who spoke at a press conference in Georgia Friday morning, said the scheduling has yet to be ironed out, but that Putin would be invited “after the first of the year.”

“We have invited President Putin to Washington after the first of the year for, basically, a full day of consultations,” Bolton said. “What the scheduling of that is we don’t quite know yet.”

Over the summer, Trump asked that Bolton extend an invitation to Putin to visit Washington, following the summit between the leaders in July in Helsinki, Finland, which, despite bipartisan criticism of his comments, Trump touted as “a great success.”

“In Helsinki, @POTUS agreed to ongoing working level dialogue between the two security council staffs. President Trump asked @Ambjohnbolton to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted in July.

If Putin accepts the invitation, and the two meet at the White House, it will mark the first time the Russian president visited 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue since the George W. Bush administration. Putin visited the White House in both November 2001 and September 2005. At the time, former President George W. Bush said: “This is a new day in the long history of Russian-American relations, a day of progress and a day of hope.”

Earlier this week, Bolton, who was in Moscow, also announced that Trump and Putin would have another meeting on Nov. 11 in Paris, on the sidelines of the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I.

Fox News’ Matt Leach contributed to this report.