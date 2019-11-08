Virginia woman slams courtroom door, gets 10 days in jail

An 18-year-old Virginia woman was sentenced to 10 days in jail on Wednesday for slamming a courtroom door.

Sonnia Gaston came to Virginia Beach’s courthouse to testify in support of her boyfriend, Tyrese Lavell McEachern, 20, who had been called to court for violating his probation after a felony theft conviction by testing positive for drugs. He also yelled and cursed at his probation officer before hanging up.

Circuit Judge Stephen Mahan was not happy with how McEachern had treated his probation officer and sentenced him to 90 days in jail, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

After McEachern was led away, Gaston and another witness stormed out of the courtroom, slamming one of its double wooden doors on the way out. Once she and the other witness were in the hallway, someone could be heard shouting, according to the report.

The judge asked a court employee to chase after the two witnesses, but the employee failed to catch up with them.

Shortly after, Gaston re-entered the courtroom to pick up a binder that had been left behind. Mahan confronted Gaston and asked her to explain the behavior.

“I was mad,” McEachern’s girlfriend said.

Mahan found her in contempt of court and sent her to jail for 10 days. Gaston briefly started to protest but was led away in handcuffs.

Witnesses had already entered the court for the next case. Mahan warned them that he would not tolerate emotional outbursts such as Gaston’s.

“If anyone doesn’t think that I believe in appropriate decorum in the courtroom, consider what happened here earlier,” the judge said. “It’s serious and it’s important. If you don’t think you can keep your feelings in check, then I invite you to leave at this time.”