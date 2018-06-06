Virginia police chase stolen armored personnel carrier for more than 60 miles, soldier arrested

A solider stole an armored personnel carrier from a Virginia National Guard base and led authorities on more than a 60-mile chase before being arrested in the state’s capital city on Tuesday, officials said.

Virginia State Police said in a news release the incident began around 7:50 p.m., when the armored personnel carrier was driven away from Fort Pickett in Nottoway County. The military vehicle, which moves on tracks similar to a tank, was not equipped with any weaponry and is the property of the Virginia National Guard.

After being stolen from Fort Pickett, state police said the personnel carrier was driven east on Route 460 and then north on Interstate 95, hitting a maximum speed of about 40 mph as authorities pursued the vehicle.

“We wanted to make sure we had the safety of the public as the first and foremost, and we wanted to make sure there wasn’t going to be the possibility of civilians being injured in the process,” State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill told WTVR.

State police began pursuit of the vehicle after receiving the initial report and traveled along with it from Nottoway County to the Richmond. There were no crashes or injuries involving the vehicle during the pursuit, Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne N. Geller said in a statement.

Videos posted to social media show authorities chasing the vehicle through city streets.

A witness who saw part of the pursuit near Virginia Commonwealth University told WTVR he knew something was wrong when he heard the thunderous sound of the military vehicle.

“It just seemed like something out of a movie,” Brian Wingert said. “I heard a large vehicle, it sounded like a tank, but it was moving pretty fast.”

OREGON MAN HIGH ON LSD LEADS POLICE ON WILD CHASE THINKING HE’S IN ‘GRAND THEFT AUTO,’ OFFICIALS SAY

The chase ended when the driver abandoned the personnel carrier around 9:40 p.m. and was taken into custody near City Hall.

“It sounds like he pretty much just stopped on his own accord,” Hill told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Authorities have not identified the driver or said how he was able to take the vehicle from the facility in Nottoway County.

The suspect is a Virginia Army National Guard Lieutenant and a commander with an engineering battalion at Fort Pickett, WTVR reported.

Charges are pending, according to state police, who added the incident remains under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.