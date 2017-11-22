Virginia mom charged after sending daughter to school with device to record alleged bullying

Sarah Sims was charged with a felony after putting a recording device in her daughter’s backpack in an attempt to obtain proof she was being bullied at school. (WAVY-TV)

A Virginia mother has reportedly been charged with a felony after putting a recording device in her daughter’s backpack to catch alleged bullying.

Sarah Sims put a digital recorder into her 9-year-old daughter’s backpack in an attempt to obtain proof that she was being bullied at Ocean View Elementary School in Norfolk and to show that no one was helping her daughter, WAVY-TV reported.

“If I’m not getting an answer from you what am I left to do?” Sims said of trying to take action on her own, noting the school didn’t’ respond to her repeated calls and emails.

Sims’ recorder was found, and her daughter was reportedly moved to another classroom. A month later, Sims was charged with felony use of device to intercept oral communication and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to WAVY. With the charge, Sims could face five years in prison.

“I was mortified,” Sims told WAVY. “The next thing I know I’m a felon. Felony charges and a misdemeanor when I’m trying to look out for my kid. What do you do?”

Ocean View Elementary School nor the Norfolk School District were immediately available for comment. Ocean View, however, told WAVY that they couldn’t comment on the pending investigation.

Electronic devices aren’t allowed in classrooms, the school said.

Sims said she still hasn’t received “a response from anyone in the administration.”

“I tried to be fair, but it’s not fair,” Sims said. “There is nothing fair about this.”

A preliminary hearing for Sims is reportedly scheduled for Jan. 18.